      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Buty dla niemowląt i maluchów

      279,99 zł

      Biel/Total Orange/Czerń
      Biel/Barely Volt/Czerń
      Pure Platinum/Barely Grape/Thunder Blue/Metallic Silver

      Mały koszykarz może być królem parkietów w modelu Nike Blazer Mid '77. Styl retro i wygoda sprawiają, że ten model już dawno wyszedł poza parkiet i stał się ikoną mody ulicznej.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Total Orange/Czerń
      • Styl: DA4088-100

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (25)

      3.6 Gwiazdki

      • Très jolie mes ne correspond pas pour les pied fin

        d5b65246-d5c3-4b08-97b3-697fb0b32c87 - 06 wrz 2022

        Très jolie, malheureusement si votre enfant a le pied et la cheville fine cela ne correspond pas. Votre enfant va perdre sa chaussure en marchant. Dommage quel n'existe pas avec des vrais lacets. C'était vraiment mon coup de coeur

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04 wrz 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        FacialB - 22 cze 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is