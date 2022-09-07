Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Nike Flex Runner 2

      Buty dla małych dzieci

      179,99 zł

      Czerń/Photo Blue/University Gold/Biel
      Pink Foam/Flat Pewter/Photo Blue/Biel
      Czerń/Anthracite/Photo Blue/Flat Pewter
      Biel/Biel
      Barely Volt/Volt/Czerń/Bright Spruce
      Czerń/Cool Grey/Biel/Metallic Gold
      Bright Crimson/Red Clay/Game Royal/Sail
      Grey Fog/Volt/Photo Blue/Volt

      Kto jest gotowy do zabawy? Model Nike Flex Runner 2 powstał z myślą o aktywnych maluchach, które uwielbiają zabawę – sprawdzi się na placu zabaw i w każdej innej sytuacji. Buty bez sznurowadeł! Oznacza to, że bardzo łatwo się je zakłada i zdejmuje. Paski i konstrukcja przypominająca skarpetę sprawiają, że buty dostosowują się do małych stóp podczas biegania i skakania.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Biel
      • Styl: DJ6040-100

      • Poor quality

        28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 wrz 2022

        Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated

      • LOVE THEM!!!

        Tahminaa119637350 - 23 sie 2022

        My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.

      • Amazing

        11080512618 - 23 maj 2022

        Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.