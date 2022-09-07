Kto jest gotowy do zabawy? Model Nike Flex Runner 2 powstał z myślą o aktywnych maluchach, które uwielbiają zabawę – sprawdzi się na placu zabaw i w każdej innej sytuacji. Buty bez sznurowadeł! Oznacza to, że bardzo łatwo się je zakłada i zdejmuje. Paski i konstrukcja przypominająca skarpetę sprawiają, że buty dostosowują się do małych stóp podczas biegania i skakania.
3.7 Gwiazdki
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 wrz 2022
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 23 sie 2022
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 23 maj 2022
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.