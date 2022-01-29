Mały koszykarz może być królem parkietów w butach Nike Blazer Mid '77. Styl retro i wygoda sprawiają, że ten model już dawno wyszedł poza parkiet i stał się ikoną mody ulicznej.
R O. - 29 sty 2022
Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce
S Y. - 27 gru 2021
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 17 gru 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!