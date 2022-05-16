Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Air Max Motif

      Buty dla małych dzieci

      204,97 zł
      399,99 zł
      rabat 48%

      Wysoko oceniane
      Biel/Summit White/Flat Pewter/Aura
      Hyper Royal/Photon Dust/Grey Fog/Czerń

      Wkrocz w nową erę historii linii Air Max. Buty Nike Air Max Motif to futurystyczna odsłona legendy ulicznego stylu, modelu AM1 z 1987 roku, stworzona z myślą o nowym pokoleniu. Fason nawiązuje do stylu z dawnych lat, a nowa poduszka gazowa Air zapewnia niezwykle miękką amortyzację, dzięki czemu mała stopa dostaje wszystko, czego potrzebuje do zabawy przez cały dzień.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Hyper Royal/Photon Dust/Grey Fog/Czerń
      • Styl: DH9389-400

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Rozmiar jest zaniżony, sugerujemy zamówienie produktu większego o jeden rozmiar.

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (19)

      4.4 Gwiazdki

      • Stylish & Comfortable

        Bambi - 17 maj 2022

        Theses shoes are super stylish and comfortable. They can be dressed up or worn casually. My son and I both love the look. They are his go to shoe. He wants to wear them all the time!

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Decent shoe overall

        Brittany - 14 maj 2022

        We got these shoes for our daughter (7 yrs) to have as a universal put in sneaker. For play, running errands, etc. I will say that they are holding up so far, and with how rough she plays they were up for a challenge. Although it has been a Short while so far, they’re still looking good and wear well. My daughter has expressed to me that they’re comfortable on her actual foot and she can “run and jump a lot when at recess and playing outside” so that’s her take! I will say, having limited strings (no true laces, just elastic to keep them on the foot) can be a challenge for those with wider feet as she does. They were tight to put on the first couple times, because they were still new but it got a little more stretched and got easier as time went on. It helps to keep the laces from dragging the floor or becoming undone for children that may not know how to tie the best or if you just don’t want to bother with laces, altogether. On the flip side, however, if the elastic feels too snug, you cant loosen them as you could traditional laces so be mindful of that.

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Air max motif for little kids

        Sereena - 14 maj 2022

        My daughter loves her new air max motifs. They are very comfortable and had no problem wearing them all day long. As a parent I love how her foot slides right into the shoe . The look and feel of the shoe is awesome as well. I will definitely recommend this shoe to family and friends.

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike