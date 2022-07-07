Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Buty dla dużych dzieci

      249,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Czerń/Czerń/Czerń
      Biel/Biel/Biel

      Buty Nike Court Borough Low 2 łączą świetny wygląd i wyjątkową wygodę. Doskonale wspierają stopę, a ich koszykarski styl retro sprawi, że będziesz wyglądać jak gwiazda parkietu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Biel/Biel
      • Styl: BQ5448-100

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (35)

      4.5 Gwiazdki

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 08 lip 2022

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 25 cze 2022

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 06 mar 2022

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes