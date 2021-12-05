Buty Nike Air Max 95 Recraft stworzono specjalnie na 25. rocznicę premiery oryginalnego modelu. Amortyzacja Air, konstrukcja i wszystkie elementy, które kochasz, wracają w wersji dla najmłodszych.
Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.
4.5 Gwiazdki
G E. - 05 gru 2021
Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems
L I. - 27 paź 2021
Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.
E R. - 07 wrz 2021
Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.