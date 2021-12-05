Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft

      Buty dla dużych dzieci

      629,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Biel/Pure Platinum/Violet Frost/Metallic Silver
      Anthracite/Team Red/Summit White/Czerń
      Biel/Biel/Biel/Biel

      Buty Nike Air Max 95 Recraft stworzono specjalnie na 25. rocznicę premiery oryginalnego modelu. Amortyzacja Air, konstrukcja i wszystkie elementy, które kochasz, wracają w wersji dla najmłodszych.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Biel/Biel/Biel
      • Styl: CJ3906-100

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (28)

      4.5 Gwiazdki

      • G E. - 05 gru 2021

        Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems

      • Excellent

        L I. - 27 paź 2021

        Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.

      • Classic shoe!!!

        E R. - 07 wrz 2021

        Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.