      Nike Air Force 1 LV8

      Buty dla dużych dzieci

      469,99 zł

      Przyciągnij uwagę wszystkich w nowej wersji koszykarskiego klasyka. Figlarna odsłona klasycznego modelu łączy wygodę niezbędną na parkiecie z pozasportowym stylem oraz stanowi kreatywną jaskrawokolorową interpretację ozdobioną zabawnymi grafikami (takimi jak uśmiechnięte logo Swoosh) konstrukcji z lat 80.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Biel/Total Orange/Biel
      • Styl: DV1366-111

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (3)

      3.7 Gwiazdki

      • Gooood

        e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18 wrz 2022

        Goood

      • Worn once - already broken - not usual Nike quality

        Eliza Jane MetherallR - 24 lip 2022

        Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.

      • Parfaite !

        JuandiZ811752821 - 03 lip 2022

        Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.