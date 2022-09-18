Przyciągnij uwagę wszystkich w nowej wersji koszykarskiego klasyka. Figlarna odsłona klasycznego modelu łączy wygodę niezbędną na parkiecie z pozasportowym stylem oraz stanowi kreatywną jaskrawokolorową interpretację ozdobioną zabawnymi grafikami (takimi jak uśmiechnięte logo Swoosh) konstrukcji z lat 80.
e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18 wrz 2022
Goood
Eliza Jane MetherallR - 24 lip 2022
Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.
JuandiZ811752821 - 03 lip 2022
Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.