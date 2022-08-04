Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Buty Nike Daybreak, których premiera miała miejsce w 1979 r., wyglądają, jakby przybyły z przeszłości. Mają tę samą waflową podeszwę zewnętrzną z gumy co kiedyś i emanują niepowtarzalnym stylem vintage.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/Biel
      • Styl: CK2351-101

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04 sie 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09 lip 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08 lip 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!