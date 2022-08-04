Buty Nike Daybreak, których premiera miała miejsce w 1979 r., wyglądają, jakby przybyły z przeszłości. Mają tę samą waflową podeszwę zewnętrzną z gumy co kiedyś i emanują niepowtarzalnym stylem vintage.
VerónicaG548308991 - 04 sie 2022
I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!
RaniA31896499 - 09 lip 2022
Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.
14103803135 - 08 lip 2022
Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!