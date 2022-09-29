Podnieś poprzeczkę w butach Nike Court Vision Alta. Ten nowoczesny fason łączy skórzaną cholewkę z idealnym obcasem. Ten koszykarski model w świetnym stylu zdobi Twoją stopę niezwykle miękkim językiem.
3.3 Gwiazdki
11129960598 - 29 wrz 2022
Narrow toe box. Nike has gone more narrow as the years have gone by. They have always been known to be a narrow shoe company but I have been 0 for 2 with their shoes in 2022.
Kseniya254345127 - 08 wrz 2022
True to size, a little narrower in width than air force, but fit a normal foot. The heel really moves when walking, because the sole doesn't bend. But for daily use - quite good and look cool.
mathildeb905253840 - 04 mar 2022
Bonjour je recommande pas cette paire elle est très serrée au bout des doigts de pied j’ai pris taille 40 et la semelle prend de la place dans la chaussure pourtant j’ai pas un fort pied voilà mon retour