      Nike Court Vision Alta

      Buty damskie

      399,99 zł

      Czerń/Biel
      Biel/Biel/Biel

      Podnieś poprzeczkę w butach Nike Court Vision Alta. Ten nowoczesny fason łączy skórzaną cholewkę z idealnym obcasem. Ten koszykarski model w świetnym stylu zdobi Twoją stopę niezwykle miękkim językiem.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Biel
      • Styl: DM0113-002

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Rozmiar wypada większy, sugerujemy zamówienie produktu mniejszego o pół rozmiaru

      Oceny (11)

      3.3 Gwiazdki

      • 11129960598 - 29 wrz 2022

        Narrow toe box. Nike has gone more narrow as the years have gone by. They have always been known to be a narrow shoe company but I have been 0 for 2 with their shoes in 2022.

      • Nice shoes for everyday

        Kseniya254345127 - 08 wrz 2022

        True to size, a little narrower in width than air force, but fit a normal foot. The heel really moves when walking, because the sole doesn't bend. But for daily use - quite good and look cool.

      • mathildeb905253840 - 04 mar 2022

        Bonjour je recommande pas cette paire elle est très serrée au bout des doigts de pied j’ai pris taille 40 et la semelle prend de la place dans la chaussure pourtant j’ai pas un fort pied voilà mon retour