      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Court Legacy Next Nature

      Buty damskie

      214,97 zł
      349,99 zł
      rabat 38%

      Buty Nike Court Legacy Next Nature to klasyczny model zakorzeniony w historii kultury tenisa wyróżniający się ponadczasowym fasonem wykonanym co najmniej w 20% z materiałów z recyklingu. Szorstka skóra i konstrukcja w stylu retro łączą światy mody i sportu. Rób dobrze, wyglądając dobrze.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Desert Ochre/Team Orange/Czerń
      • Styl: DH3161-100

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Rozmiar jest zaniżony, sugerujemy zamówienie produktu większego o pół rozmiaru.

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (29)

      4.1 Gwiazdki

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 wrz 2022

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • AlexandraM - 15 lip 2022

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 24 maj 2022

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike