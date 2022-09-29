Odkryj na nowo, co to znaczy być sobą. Ta odświeżona wersja naszej ikony wyznaczającej granice powstała z myślą o społeczności LGBTQIA+ i jest wyrazem uznania dla ruchu i płynności. Żywe, nakładające się na siebie logo Swoosh dodają energii stylizacjom, gradientowa kolorystyka zaciera tradycyjny tęczowy wzór, a miękki jak jedwab mieniący się materiał nadaje swobodny styl. To wyraziste buty, po które będziesz chętnie sięgać, aby się wyróżniać.
3.5 Gwiazdki
LukášP630049716 - 29 wrz 2022
Za mě super bota ! Nike cortez je prostě super !!! Jsem velmi spokojen
Oalian - 21 lip 2022
First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.