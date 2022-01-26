Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature

      Buty damskie

      499,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane

      Stworzone w stylu lat 70.Popularne w latach 80.Klasyczne w latach 90.Z myślą o przyszłości.Odkryj ponadczasowy styl butów Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature wykonanych przynajmniej w 20% z materiałów z recyklingu.Cholewkę ze skóry, czyli materiału silnie obciążającego środowisko, zastąpiliśmy efektowną skórą syntetyczną częściowo pochodzącą z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Czerń
      • Styl: DO1344-101

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26 sty 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • SpartanDad - 31 gru 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac89 - 30 gru 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

