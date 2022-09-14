Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

      Model Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK jest wykonany w przynajmniej 40% z materiałów z recyklingu. Ma przewiewny wygodny fason z niezwykle elastycznego materiału Flyknit z recyklingu (oraz miękki kołnierz otaczający kostkę). Naszyte logo Swoosh i uchwyt zapiętka z tworzywa TPU z recyklingu nadają całości intrygujący charakter, gdy przemierzasz ulice, ciesząc się niewiarygodnie miękką amortyzacją VaporMax.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      • Très bonnes basket mais là bulles ne tiens pas la routes

        3362623763 - 14 wrz 2022

        De très bonnes basket mais malheureusement leur technologie vapormax n est toujours pas au point c la 3 eme vapormax sur 6 que j ai eu que je renvois car une des bulles d air crevé… et vu le prix des baskets c’est vraiment regrettable. J aurais aimé toutes les conservées étant collectionneur. Au delà de ça pour avoir plusieurs modèles de chez Nike ce sont les plus conformtables des vapormax que je n ai jamais eu le design affiné elles font mal dommage

      • Coloring

        Jaslyn951045935 - 14 lip 2022

        I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.

      • Love my Vapormax

        14937321808 - 23 maj 2022

        I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.