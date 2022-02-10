Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Air Max Pre-Day

      Buty damskie

      649,99 zł

      Buty Nike Air Max Pre-Day to klasyczny model do biegania Nike w nowej dynamicznej odsłonie przygotowanej na wyzwania dzisiejszego świata.Są wykonane przynajmniej w 20% z materiałów z recyklingu i reprezentują sportowy styl retro stanowiący ukłon dla przeszłości.Nowe okienko Air zapewnia efektowny i dynamiczny wygląd oraz miękką amortyzację.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Metallic Silver/Biel
      • Styl: DC4025-001

      Sposób wykonania

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (9)

      4.7 Gwiazdki

      • Comfortable & stylish, but be careful in the rain!

        MorganT381505786 - 10 lut 2022

        I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 sty 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 sty 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.