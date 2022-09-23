Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Odrzucenie tradycji? Nie ma mowy! My oddajemy hołd dziedzictwu, zestawiając je z innowacjami. Połączyliśmy dwa kultowe modele, by przekroczyć wszelkie oczekiwania. Lekki i przewiewny materiał Flyknit doskonale pasuje do niezwykle wygodnej amortyzacji Air Max. Zawiąż sznurowadła i przetestuj te buty na własnych stopach.

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      • Farhan - 23 wrz 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

      • Moon walkers - 23 wrz 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

      • Air max Flyknit Racer

        Mak - 22 wrz 2022

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

