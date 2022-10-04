Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Nike Air Max Excee

      Buty damskie

      549,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Biel/Pure Platinum/Czerń
      Czerń/Dark Grey/Biel

      Model Nike Air Max Excee, który powstał z inspiracji Nike Air Max 90, stanowi ukłon w stronę klasyki. Przedłużony krój i zaburzone proporcje cholewki dodają legendarnemu kształtowi szczypty nowoczesności.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Pure Platinum/Czerń
      • Styl: CD5432-101

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (43)

      4.4 Gwiazdki

      • RebeccaL634887398 - 04 paź 2022

        So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.

      • Cute but...

        0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 wrz 2022

        The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.

      • Jana

        MarionM - 31 sty 2022

        Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊