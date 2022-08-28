Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort

      Buty damskie

      749,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Venice/Venice/Sail
      Fire Red/Hot Curry/Biel/Fire Red

      Poczuj wygodę w butach Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort. Udoskonalona wersja jednych z najbardziej kultowych sneakersów łączy w sobie cholewkę ze skóry licowej z miękką podszewką i dynamiczną amortyzacją.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Fire Red/Hot Curry/Biel/Fire Red
      • Styl: CT0979-603

      • Great for dancing!

        SarahJ574655465 - 28 sie 2022

        These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!

      • Nice and soft

        15749685786 - 05 lip 2022

        I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!

      • Perfect!

        fatimas - 02 lip 2022

        These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.