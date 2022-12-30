Buty Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 łączą militarną estetykę ze stylem AF1 i sprawdzą się w każdej sytuacji. Są wykonane z wytrzymałej skóry typu nappa z powłoką, dzięki czemu zapewniają suchość. Podeszwa zewnętrzna nie dodaje wzrostu i ma duże wypustki, które zapewniają przyczepność. Pasek ma smukłe, metalowe zapięcie nawiązujące do tradycyjnej odzieży wojskowej.
Weronika - 30 gru 2022
Buty są wygodne, zazwyczaj noszę rozmiar 37, ale zamówiłam 37,5 i leżą bardzo dobrze. Jeśli się je trochę rozejdzie to grubsza skarpetka też się zmieści. Zapięcie z boku jest dość ciężkie do odpinanaia, ale pewnie się wyrobi. Dzięki zapięciu buty lepiej opinają kostki. Podeszwa też na plus. Jak na ten model buty są dobrze wykonane.
Anna Bluv - 27 cze 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10 cze 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them