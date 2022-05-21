Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Buty damskie

      549,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane

      Bez fauli nie ma gry. Model, który zapisał się w historii sneakersów, teraz jest dostępny w nowej wersji z syntetycznej skóry i przynajmniej w 20% z materiałów z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Czerń/Metallic Silver/Biel
      • Styl: DC9486-101

      Sposób wykonania

      • Ten produkt został zaprojektowany zgodnie z zasadami odpowiedzialnej produkcji i wykonany z odpadów pokonsumpcyjnych i/lub przemysłowych z recyklingu. Jednym z największych kroków w stronę ograniczenia ilości odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla jest świadomy wybór materiałów, jako że stanowią ponad 70% śladu węglowego produktu. Ponowne wykorzystywanie plastiku, przędzy i tkanin pozwala znacznie zmniejszyć nasz negatywny wpływ na środowisko. Naszym celem jest wykorzystywanie jak najwięcej materiałów z recyklingu bez uszczerbku dla efektywności, trwałości i stylu.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (48)

      4.7 Gwiazdki

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 maj 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 maj 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 maj 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

