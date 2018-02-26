Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Nike AF1 Lover XX

      Buty damskie

      599,99 zł

      Off White/Light Silver
      Cinder Orange/Cinder Orange

      Prosta wsuwana konstrukcja łączy podniesioną podeszwę środkową, wyściełane wnętrze i opalizujące perforacje, które zaczynają błyszczeć, gdy pada na nie światło.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Off White/Light Silver
      • Styl: AO1523-100

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (1)

      5 Gwiazdki

      • Beyond expectations!

        RachelK962675194 - 26 lut 2018

        All AF1s run slightly large on my feet (normally a 9 in Nike, but consistently an 8.5 in AF1 for my preferences). These slides are stylish, sleek and comfortable. I love simplicity and versatility, and these do just that, while maintaining a high-fashion feel. I really like these and plan to keep!