Prosta wsuwana konstrukcja łączy podniesioną podeszwę środkową, wyściełane wnętrze i opalizujące perforacje, które zaczynają błyszczeć, gdy pada na nie światło.
5 Gwiazdki
RachelK962675194 - 26 lut 2018
All AF1s run slightly large on my feet (normally a 9 in Nike, but consistently an 8.5 in AF1 for my preferences). These slides are stylish, sleek and comfortable. I love simplicity and versatility, and these do just that, while maintaining a high-fashion feel. I really like these and plan to keep!