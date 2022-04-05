Włóż buty Nike ACG Air Mowabb i wyrusz na przygodę na świeżym powietrzu.Ten świętujący 30 rocznicę powstania kultowy model do pieszych wycieczek ma amortyzację Air dającą przewagę, technologię Huarache zapewniającą wsparcie wokół pięty oraz nakrapianą podeszwę środkową zapewniającą doskonałą wygodę i styl.Cholewka z miękkiego nubuku zwiększa trwałość, a elastyczny kołnierz umożliwia personalizację dopasowania.Zasznuruj sznurowadła i przygotuj się na kolejną przygodę.
3.9 Gwiazdki
2646200815 - 05 kwi 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
MichaelG - 02 lut 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 sty 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.