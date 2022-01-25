The Nike Force 1 LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style for kids with an all-white or all-black look. The durability, cushioning and feel introduce little feet to a classic.
4.7 Stars
Stephanie F. - 25 Jan 2022
Favorite shoes for my daughter the shipment was fast also
Antonio H. - 05 Jan 2022
My daughter loves her AF1
B L. - 25 Dec 2021
I got these for my little niece. Best gift you can give someone. Subtle yet so bold!