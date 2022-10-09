Your future racers will love exploring the outdoors in the Nike Flex Runner 2. As part of our Lil collection (meaning, just for little ones), these shoes encourage discovery and play through nature. Unearth all the things we love about these, like the cute rabbit and mushroom graphics. Can your little adventurer identify them all?
Your order of ₱7,500 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
NikePlus members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil.