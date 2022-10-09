Skip to main content
      Nike Flex Advance SE

      Baby/Toddler Shoes

      ₱3,095

      Your little adventurer will love outdoor exploration with the Nike Flex Advance SE. This special edition encourages discovery and play through nature. Look closely to uncover all the things we love about this shoe, like the mushroom graphics! Can your kid find all the details?

      • Colour Shown: Sail/Summit White/Ghost Green/Light Thistle
      • Style: DQ0513-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of ₱7,500 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 5-9 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      NikePlus members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

