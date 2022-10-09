There's beauty in imperfections. We crafted this mid-weight jumper with nested textures and a loose-knit construction to celebrate the irregularities that yield stunning results. Relief jacquard details break up the ribbed design, adding shape and highlighting the meticulous craftsmanship.
Your order of ₱7,500 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
NikePlus members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ESC.
Limited to (1) pair per consumer
More Info
Limited to (1) pair per consumer