      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT One

      Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

      ₱1,045

      Stretch, move and play with the Nike Dri-FIT One Tank.This active top is designed with super-lightweight and sweat-wicking fabric so sweat has no chance.Wide straps help keep the fit in place so you can go all day long.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Lapis/Light Thistle
      • Style: DH5215-430

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 4'8" (141cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

