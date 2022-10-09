Skip to main content
      Nike Air Trainer 1

      Men's Shoes

      ₱7,395

      Classic autumn textures meet off-court looks with the Air Trainer 1. Celebrated as one of Nike's most legendary shoes, it's gone from gym champion to wardrobe staple with adaptable looks and uncompromising comfort. Enamel Green suede overlays elevate the look and feel, while the Sail Swoosh, forefoot strap and outsole add retro appeal that's easy to style. Where will you take your Trainers?

      • Colour Shown: Enamel Green/Summit White/Coconut Milk/Sail
      • Style: DX4462-300

