Whether it's building the biggest pillow fort ever in your living room or going all out at break time, these Nike Air Trousers will become an instant fave for any activity. With pockets to hold your essentials and soft fleece for warmth, they let you focus on what you do best: play.
Your order of ₱7,500 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
NikePlus members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air.