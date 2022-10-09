Bring original hoops style back to the streets with the Air More Uptempo. Crumpled leather accents and energetic pops of Action Grape put a fashion-forward twist on the '90s icon whose graffiti-styled graphics have always been a bold, off-court fave. Visible Air cushioning delivers the comfort you need, while elastic straps over the tongue keep your style sharp whether you rock them laced or unlaced.
Your order of ₱7,500 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
NikePlus members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air More Uptempo '96.