      Nike Air Max 95

      Men's Shoes

      ₱9,895

      The classic is back. Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetic, the Nike Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with head-turning style. The iconic raised side panels feature a rich mixture of premium materials while visible Air in the heel and forefoot cushions your every step.

      • Colour Shown: Grey Fog/Coconut Milk/Reflect Silver/Pink Foam
      • Style: DX2670-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of ₱7,500 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 5-9 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      NikePlus members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

