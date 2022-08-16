Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 5 Retro

      Men's Shoes

      ₱10,895

      Get your piece of Jordan history and heritage with the Air Jordan 5 Retro.Based on the classic game shoe from 1990, it has all the iconic details, including the bump-out collar, lace toggle and fighter plane-inspired design lines.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black/Dark Concord
      • Style: DD0587-141

      Reviews (2)

      5 Stars

      • another gem.

        DJNekkon - 17 Aug 2022

        I have a few 5 retro, green bean, eastern, racer blue but this one looks best on dark clothes

      • Best of the best

        AHyuh - 06 Aug 2021

        super comfortable with nice design~