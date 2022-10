If you peeled open a banana, this is exactly what it looks like—but in Dunk Low form, of course. A Coconut Milk upper resembles the colour of the inside of the fruit, while a contrasting Vivid Sulphur ankle flap and Swoosh act as that distinct peeled-open banana skin. To top it off, a Cacao Wow suede heel tab recalls the darker tip of a banana as you're ready to break it open and eat. Get in the mood for this unique flavour with the 'Banana' Dunk Low.

SKU: DR5487-100