₱8,595.00

Cactus Jack could not be relegated to music alone. Their latest footwear silhouettes reinterpret the brand in a new state as CACT.US CORP. They've re-imagined, designed and built this Air Trainer 1 for the unpredictability of everyday exploration. Simply put, this sneaker is made to thrive wherever it happens to be, but it carries CACT.US CORP's unique aura and durable designs.

The small zip pocket on the heel lets you stash essentials, a removable shroud (stowable in a tongue pocket) snaps onto the upper to help keep the elements at bay, and the iconic forefoot strap locks in the fit.

SKU: DR7515-200