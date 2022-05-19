There's nothing more classic than a 97 in black and white. Enter the Air Max 97 Terrascape in Off-Noir and Summit White. Looking to nature for inspiration, it reworks the iconic '90s design by upping the durability and equipping it with sustainable materials. Made from at least 20% recycled content by weight, from the Swoosh to the Nike Grind outsole, no detail is overlooked. Breathable mesh accents and Ripstop are paired with durable plastic (made from some recycled content) in high-wear areas for a technical look that's functional and outdoor-friendly. Oh, and the speckled midsole offers a playful, '90s vibe, while the easy-to-style colourway gives it a classic finish.

SKU: DJ5019-001