From tough stitching to velvety-soft nubuck leather to its classic cupsole design, the Air Force 1 Mid delivers durable style that's smoother than backboard glass. Era-echoing, '80s construction and summery colours like Venice and Summit White deliver a fresh look to the 1:1 bring-back of the original. Plush padding around the ankle and a hook-and-loop closure let you take your game anywhere—in comfort.

SKU: DM0107-500