Mercurial Maximised

The Mercurial mission has been the same since day one: accelerate. Now, the new generation continues our obsession with finding speed in the details. We've elevated every element to move you forwards on the pitch.

Thinner. Lighter. Faster.

A new high-tenacity Flyknit upper uses stronger, lighter threads. That means less material between you and the ball, less weight on your feet and more speed.

Spring-Loaded

Your forefoot flexes when you run. The new Nike Aerotrak plate helps turn that into speed by snapping back into place after every step for a fast, springy feeling.

Look Fast. Feel Fast. Play Fast.

Mercurial players like Tobin Heath know that speed is also a state of mind. Bold graphics wrap under your foot to give you a fast look, and to give your opponents something to stare at as you speed past.

