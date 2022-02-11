4 Cute Workout Outfits for Women

Hitting the road, track or trail for a run requires clothing to stay comfortable (and warm or cool, depending on the weather). Before you pick a running outfit, pay attention to the forecast and the terrain. It's also wise to be prepared for unexpected weather changes, too.

In general, runners are best served by form-fitting layers that feel like a second-skin that can reduce wind resistance and facilitate strong gait mechanics.

If it's cold, layer up. Wear a base layer and training tights or leggings and add extra layers if necessary. If it's hot, wear minimal, breathable and well-ventilated clothing like Dri-FIT shorts and a sports bra. These will allow air to pass through and sweat to evaporate quickly.

Depending on where you're running, you may need to adjust your footwear. For example, if you're planning to have a trail running sesh, shoes like Nike GORE-TEX offer added stability and traction on uneven surfaces, while Nike React or Flyknit running shoes are ideal for roads or tracks.