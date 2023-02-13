Nike debuts its Vaporfly 3 racing shoe

Nike has unveiled its newest running shoe, the Vaporfly 3. The company's latest instalment of racing footwear, the shoe was designed to provide higher energy return and stability to athletes wearing it. The Vaporfly 3 also features updated design technology to enforce these efforts, which can be seen in the midsole geometry and Flyknit-yarn upper.

Drawing off previous successes with the Vaporfly 2 model, Nike designers continued their research and development for the new version, keeping the athlete at the core of each update and refresh. The result: enhanced energy return and a more seamless transition, or a smoother ride experience in the shoe.

And while Nike designers were eager to elevate the footwear, they also built off components of the previous shoe, namely the full-length carbon-fibre Flyplate and ZoomX midsole, which each contribute to a propulsive feel, according to a press release announcing the footwear launch. The popular midsole features a convex design paired with responsive stability around the forefoot, which ushers the foot through a smooth transition.