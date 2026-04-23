Nike SB Air Force 1: A Skate Shoe Built on an Iconic Silhouette
Product News
Can you skate in Air Force 1s? The Nike SB Air Force 1 is engineered specifically for skateboarding, with board feel, impact protection and grip built in.
Key takeaways
- The Nike SB Air Force 1 is a new innovation that refines the classic Air Force 1 for skate performance, merging a specialised fit with iconic style in a new silhouette that's built for the board.
- This Nike SB team-tested shoe pairs the look of the classic low-top Air Force 1 silhouette with skate-specific innovation and engineering.
- Key features include an Air unit in the heel for impact protection, reduced midsole height for increased board feel and a modified Air Force 1 tread pattern for optimal grip and flexibility, equipping style with performance.
- The Nike SB Air Force 1 will be available in Light Orewood Brown at select skate shops on 17 April 2026 and on SNKRS on 21 April 2026. Additional colourways and special-edition drops will be released throughout the year.
The next era of skate shoes has arrived. Nike is unveiling the Nike SB Air Force 1: a new grail skate shoe that refines the classic Air Force 1 for skateboarding performance, merging a specialised fit with iconic style in a new silhouette that's built for the board.
The Nike SB Air Force 1 will be available in Light Orewood Brown at select skate shops on 17 April 2026 and on SNKRS on 21 April 2026. Additional colourways and special-edition drops will be released throughout the year.
What Features Does the Nike SB Air Force 1 Have?
This shoe combines the look of the classic low-top Air Force 1 with skate-specific innovation and engineering, featuring an Air unit in the heel for impact protection, reduced midsole height for improved board feel and a modified herringbone tread pattern for optimal grip and flexibility.
A reinforced, padded tongue, internal straps and fit pods in the collar lining allow athletes to feel secure on their board—whether they're riding with their shoes laced or unlaced. A revised toe profile and durable stitch-turned seams provide crucial control for skaters of all abilities.
These innovations were driven by feedback from the Nike SB team, whose insights on early samples informed a design that's comfortable and skate-ready straight out of the box—all while staying true to the classic style of the original silhouette.
"We had to find the right balance between delivering for skateboarders and honouring an icon", said Mau Rosillo, a member of Nike's Colour Design team. "The design team considered every performance detail—the midsole, the outsole, the treads and the upper—and packaged it into the Air Force 1. If we would've lost one or the other, we wouldn't be here".
Nike SB Air Force 1 vs Air Force 1: What's the Difference?
While the Nike SB Air Force 1 has the same classic low-top Air Force 1 silhouette and style, there are a few key differences between the two shoes.
The SB Air Force 1 has a reduced midsole height for board feel versus standard Air Force 1 cushioning. What is board feel and why does it matter? Board feel refers to the connection between a skater's feet and the top of the board, allowing them to feel the ground vibration. The shoe's modified herringbone tread for grip also contributes to board feel.
As stated above, the Nike SB Air Force 1 has an Air unit in the heel for impact protection, internal sit straps and fit pods for a locked-down feel while skating, whether laced or unlaced, and a reinforced, padded tongue and stitch-turned seams for durability—all of which make it a better skate shoe than the original Air Force 1.
Can You Skate in Regular Sneakers?
You may be wondering if the classic Air Force 1s are durable enough for skating and whether or not you can skate in regular sneakers. It's not recommended, as there are a few key differences between skate shoes and regular sneakers that make the former more suitable than the latter for this purpose.
For one thing, regular sneakers aren't as durable. Skate shoes are specifically made with long-lasting materials like suede or leather to withstand hours of practice, falls and tricks.
Additionally, regular sneakers are designed to enhance specific activities like walking, running or weightlifting. The shape, padding, soles, material, seams and laces of skateboard shoes are meant specifically for skateboarding.
Who Is the Nike SB Air Force 1 Designed For?
The Nike SB Air Force 1 adds yet another chapter to the storied legacy of the Air Force 1, which was introduced in 1982 as the first basketball shoe with Nike Air technology and has been an undisputed icon on and off the court ever since.
The Nike SB Air Force 1 is the latest skate-specific offering from the Nike SB team, founded in 2002 to blend Nike innovation with a deep reverence for skate culture. The shoe is great for skaters who want the look of the original Air Force 1 with skate-specific performance, beginners looking for a skate shoe that's comfortable out of the box, Nike SB fans following the team roster and new drops, and trainer collectors who will appreciate the shoe's additional colourways and special editions rolling out throughout the year.
The Nike SB team has a long history of innovation, working with skaters to re-tool and develop shoes like the Nike SB Dunk, which offers athletes enhanced durability, better board feel and improved impact protection.
FAQs
Can you skate in Air Force 1s?
While it's not recommended to skate in the classic Air Force 1s, which were created as a basketball shoe, you can skate in the Nike SB Air Force 1s. The Nike SB Air Force 1s are designed specifically with skateboarding in mind and have features like an Air unit in the heel for impact protection, reduced midsole height for increased board feel and a modified herringbone tread pattern for optimal grip and flexibility.
How should skate shoes fit?
When trying on skate shoes to make sure they fit, there should be a small space, about the width of your thumb, between where your toes end and the front of the shoe. The shoes shouldn't constrict your feet, but they shouldn't be so big that you're in danger of slipping out of them as you skate and perform tricks.
What makes a good skate shoe?
A good skate shoe should be durable and protect your feet in the event of falls. Materials like suede or leather will last a long time and support hours of practice, tricks and falls.
When does the Nike SB Air Force 1 release?
This shoe will be available to buy at select skate shops on 17 April 2026 and on SNKRS on 21 April 2026.