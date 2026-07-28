Introducing Keely Hodgkinson's First Nike Signature Collection of Running Shoes and Apparel

In addition to the running shoe options, the Keely Hodgkinson Collection features a small selection of coordinating apparel for a complete look. Incorporating innovative Nike materials, the AeroSwift and Pro Sculpt sets are designed to reflect the celebrated athlete's style with functionality that every runner needs.

AeroSwift set: Feel like Hodgkinson when donning the AeroSwift pocket crop top and tight 5-inch shorts. There is nothing basic about these elevated performance pieces. Featuring Dri-FIT ADV technology, this set will keep you feeling cool and dry even while enduring the summer heat. Convenient storage pockets hold race-day essentials, while each piece's stay-put fit keeps you comfortable.

Nike Pro Sculpt set:For more coverage, the collection also offers the Nike Pro Sculpt long-sleeve top and Pro Sculpt 5-inch shorts. Tonal graphics and a bold Swoosh made of satin feel anything but ordinary. Subtle design details, including her Nike signature tornado logo, nod to the set's namesake.