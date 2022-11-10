Nike Maternity Outfit Ideas

The best maternity outfits can be worn for a range of activities. And a few essentials like these Nike staples can be part of your daily rotation. Made from sweat-wicking materials and sustainability in mind, these Nike maternity outfits are designed to last through pregnancy and post-partum.

Many belong to the Nike Move to Zero initiative, which reduces carbon emissions and waste by using recycled plastic bottles and fabrics. These maternity outfits are also made from signature Nike Dri-FIT Technology, which helps keep sweat at bay while encouraging freedom of movement.

(Related: Comfortable Maternity Workout Clothes for Every Trimester)