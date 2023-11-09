Best gift ideas for skiers and snowboarders

Skiers and snowboarders require quite a bit of gear to help keep up with their sports. But, that doesn't mean shopping for them is a cinch. After all, it's hard to know what someone may already have—apart from a sleek pair of skis, sturdy goggles or a glossy snowboard.

The safest thing to do when shopping for the snow sports lover in your life is to stick to the basics. For example, beanies, gloves and base layers are warm staples that anyone outside in chilly temperatures can appreciate.

Whether you're shopping for a seasoned athlete or the bunny hill newbie, these gift ideas for skiers and snowboarders will surely see the slopes.