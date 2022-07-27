Everything You Need to Know About the Best Yoga Mat From Nike

The Nike Mastery yoga mat is designed to offer a supportive foundation for any yoga class in any location—at home, at the park or at the studio. The mat is 5 millimetres thick and made from natural rubber that provides a grippy, non-slip surface.

It also has an anti-odour construction to keep it smelling fresh. (Note: always check the care instructions before cleaning a yoga mat. The best way to clean your Nike Mastery yoga mat is to spot clean.)

At 1.6 kilograms, the lightweight construction makes the mat easy to carry. And, once you've roll it out, it measures 69 centimetres by 201 centimetres (approx.).

Each Nike Mastery mat is made from at least 20 percent recycled material and is a blend of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and natural stone rubber (read more about common yoga mat materials below). The TPE material helps reduce odours and shaves off grams, while the natural rubber keeps it cool under the palms and adds extra grip.

(Related: The Best Free Workouts on the Nike Training Club App)