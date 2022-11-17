The Best Nike Winter Coats for Men

Buying Guide

From insulative parkas to fluffy fleeces, these men's coats are designed to stand up to wintry weather.

Last updated: 7 December 2023
3 min read
The Best Nike Winter Coats for Men

The best Nike winter coats for men are crafted with a range of fabrics and in styles suitable for a swath of weather patterns—from mildly cool and rainy temperatures to heavy storms and extreme cold.

Check out the top men's winter coats, designed to provide ample warmth and coverage in all kinds of wintry conditions.

(Related: The 4 Best Nike Running Shoes for Cold Weather)

The Best Nike Winter Coats for Men

1. Parka Jackets

Best for: heavy winter storms or extreme cold temperatures

Nike parkas feature an extended length, typically reaching the knee or mid-thigh, which makes them especially suited for braving storms or frigid temperatures. In the Nike Sportswear collection, you'll find styles that pair tough, water-repellent outer shells with insulated inner linings that help retain the body's natural heat.

For the ultimate plush and protective feel, check out the Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner, which features PRIMALOFT® Thermoplume insulation, a matt outer shell that staves off rain and Nike Storm-FIT technology, which is built to resist wind and precipitation.

2. Puffer Jackets

Best for: winter sports and everyday outings

Lightweight and optimised to keep wearers toasty, a puffer jacket is a winter necessity in any cold climate. The Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket, for example, features a water-repellent outer shell that keeps light rain from accumulating on the fabric, as well as down insulation that offers warmth without added weight—perfect for staying active in chilly temperatures.

(Related: How to Wash a Down Jacket)

3. Fleece Jackets

Best for: mildly cool temperatures

If you want the warmth of a traditional winter coat minus the bulk, go with a Nike fleece jacket or light outer layer. The Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie contains a large, four-panel hood and zip sleeve pockets to keep essential items dry. It's also lightweight and roomy, so you can layer it over or under other garments.

4. Cold-weather Rain Jackets

Best for: rain, sleet or snow

On those wet, wintry days when you can't bear to miss your regular outdoor run, hike or walk, Nike cold-weather rain jackets come in handy (just be sure you're staying safe and visible).

Many coats in the collection are crafted with a waterproof or water-repellent shield, so moisture seamlessly slides off the fabric. Layer these over moisture-wicking Nike Dri-FIT tops to help absorb sweat once the body heats up.

5. Cold-weather Windbreakers

Best for: windy conditions

With lightweight, durable fabric engineered to repel icy gusts, Nike cold-weather windbreakers are a go-to layer for windy, winter days.

The Nike Sportswear Windrunner, for example, features a vent on the back to enhance breathability during exercise, as well as a hood with an adjustable drawcord to ensure no chilly air gets in.

Words by Julia Sullivan

Originally published: 17 November 2022

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