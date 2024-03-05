Nike brings innovative ZoomX foam technology to basketball with the G.T. Cut 3

When making quick cuts on the court, you need a shoe that's not only powerful but also stable. For this, the shoe was designed with a lightweight textile upper reinforced with Flywire technology to lock in your forefoot. Adding to the stability of the G.T. Cut 3 is a TPU component that wraps around the lateral sidewall of the shoe, while the outsole features modified herringbone pods. Pressure mapping was used to determine and develop the pattern, giving you the traction you need where you need it.

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd can attest to how the shoe elevates her on-the-court performance. "The G.T. Cut 3 enhances my ability to stop in an instant and gives me that quick first step, which has always been a part of my game", Loyd says. "I'm not the tallest, but my ability to get to spots quicker than the defence helps me to get my shot off when I want to and allows me to make a play on defence when I need to, helping me elevate my game".