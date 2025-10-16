How the Air Jordan 1 Banned Colourway Sparked a Sneaker Revolution

When Jordan first laced up the black-and-red sneakers, he wasn't intentionally courting controversy. He was testing out a bold new shoe design in a pursuit of excellence. However, the league had a strict "uniformity of uniform" rule at the time, meaning sneakers had to comply with colour restrictions while matching the shoes of the other players.

Being visually disruptive and different from every other shoe on the floor, the black-and-red Jordans violated that rule. Jordan wore them anyway, believing they matched both his personality and his game. His decision to continue breaking the rules became a symbolic declaration: he wasn't there to fit in. He was there to change the game.

Jordan wore a few different AJ1 colourways throughout his sensational rookie year, igniting a cultural firestorm. Each time he laced up the black-and-reds, Nike stood behind him.

Editor's note: The following "DNA Remembers" excerpts derive from an internal research report first published by the Digital Nike Archives in October 2014. Years later, they provide a glimpse into how the details surrounding the Banned Colourway Jordan shoe have changed over time.