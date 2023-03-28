Skip to main content
      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
        4. /
      4. Trousers & Tights
        5. /
      5. Crops & Capris

      Women's Running Crops & Capris

      Tights & LeggingsCrops & Capris
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $120
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      $120
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      $65
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Nike Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Running Leggings
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Running Leggings
      $150
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      $100
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $140
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $85
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      $130
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      $75
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Nike Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Crop Pocket Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Pocket Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      $120
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      $75
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      $120
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      $85
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      $140
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      $75
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      $85
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      $120
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      $100
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      $90
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      $75
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      $100
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Nike Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Crop Pocket Running Leggings
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Pocket Running Leggings
      $110
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      $100
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $90