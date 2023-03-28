Skip to main content
      Lifestyle
        2. /
      Clothing
        3. /
      Jackets

      Women's Lifestyle Jackets

      Women
      Lifestyle
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      $175
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Women's Down Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Women's Down Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Printed Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Printed Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Women's Down Parka
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Women's Down Parka
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Women's Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
      NikeCourt
      Women's Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
      $125
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      $140
      Nike Air Therma-FIT
      Nike Air Therma-FIT Women's Corduroy Winter Jacket
      Nike Air Therma-FIT
      Women's Corduroy Winter Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Synthetic Fill High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Synthetic Fill High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner Women's Woven Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Women's Woven Jacket
      $135
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Puffer Jacket
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Puffer Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Jacket (Plus size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Jacket (Plus size)
      $200
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Woven Windbreaker
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Women's Woven Windbreaker
      $130
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Trench Jacket
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Trench Jacket
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Women's Parka
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Women's Parka
      $440
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Hooded Parka (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Hooded Parka (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Parka (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Parka (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Synthetic-Fill Shine Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Shine Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Reversible Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Reversible Jacket