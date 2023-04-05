Skip to main content
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      $80
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $200
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $110
      Nike Air Max 95
      Nike Air Max 95 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 95
      Women's Shoes
      $260
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Turf Football Shoes
      $150
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $190
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $160
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG
      Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      $110
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoes
      $120
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $110
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $150
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tanjun
      Men's Shoes
      $120
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $110
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG Multi-ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG
      Multi-ground Football Boots
      $120
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $110
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Experience Run 11 Next Nature
      Nike Experience Run 11 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $180
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Men's Shoes
      $290
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy AG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy AG Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy AG
      Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      $150
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $270

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.