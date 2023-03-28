Skip to main content
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $75
      Nike 10K Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      $45
      Nike Fast Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      $55
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $85
      Nike 10K Women's Running Shorts
      Women's Running Shorts
      $50
      Nike Older Kids' (Girls') 3.5" (9cm approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' (Girls') 3.5" (9cm approx.) Running Shorts
      $35
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $85
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      $85
      Nike Fast Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      $90
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      $70
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $55
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $90
      Nike AeroSwift Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      $110
      Nike Dri-FIT Repel Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts with Pockets
      $90
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      $110
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      $55
      Nike Air Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      $70
      Nike Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      $60